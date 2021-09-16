The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted

Police statement does not say if the city’s 13th homicide of the year is linked to gangs

A man has been shot and killed in what Vancouver police say was a targeted attack.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on Vancouver’s inner harbour.

A witness found the man unresponsive in the parkade and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Const. Tania Visintin calls the daylight shooting “brazen,” but a police statement does not say if the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year is linked to gangs, or if the public remains at risk.

Visintin says people should be “vigilant” while officers search for the person responsible.

She says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Advance voter turnout up in all Surrey ridings except Newton
Next story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.

Just Posted

Hopefuls from the ridings of both Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock campaigned for votes at Cloverdale’s virtual all-candidates meeting Sept. 14. Clockwise from top: Scott Wheatley Chamber director and host, Gordie Hogg, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Ian Kennedy, Jane Liu, John Aldag, moderator Rebecca Smith, and Rajesh Jayaprakash (middle). (Screenshot)
Political hopefuls offer their ideas in virtual all-candidates meeting

(File)
Heavy rain, strong winds to hit Lower Mainland in late summer storm

Police on the scene in South Surrey’s Morgan Heights neighbourhood following the Jan. 6, 2021 shooting death of Gary Kang. (File photo)
Forfeiture office targets parents of gang member killed in South Surrey

Homicide detectives, alongside RCMP and forensic investigators, were seen gathering evidence from Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Langley mother was reported missing nearly three weeks ago on Aug. 28, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case