Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

The Vancouver police are investigating after the city’s second homicide in less than 24 hours.

In a Sunday afternoon news release, police said a 45-year-old woman was found dead in her Gastown home early this morning.

Police said they arrive on scene around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics weren’t able to revive the woman.

No one has been arrested and police said they don’t believe there is a risk to the public.

In a separate incident, police found a man dead in the Marine Gateway parking lot at 8:30 p.m Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims
Next story
Canadian airlines feel the pressure of flight-shaming and the ‘Greta effect’

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir tops Tamanawis in all-cat fight for Surrey RCMP Classic title

Panthers’ Jaeden Reid was named MVP at all-Surrey boys tournament

Surrey students donate 2,000 pairs of socks

Initiative part of the Leo Club program

Surrey hosts grand-opening ceremony of North Surrey arena complex

‘Accessible’ facility features three sheets of ice

Trade to hometown team a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Surrey Eagles defenceman

Kieran O’Hearn gets to play in front of family, who live just minutes from South Surrey Arena

White Rock solid waste open house scheduled

Event to take place next month

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

VIDEO: SPCA and RCMP remove several animals, including pig, at private animal rescue in Langley

Home at 5500 block of 216th Street has undergone multiple seizures over the past five years

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

Victoria family focuses on ‘letting go, enjoying time together’ after dad gets dementia

Walter Strauss has developed an interest in music and now takes line dancing classes

B.C. forest industry grasps for hope amid seven-month strike, shutdowns, changes

Some experts say this could be worse for forestry than the 2008 financial crisis

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in lingerie store

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

Vancouver police probe second homicide in less than 24 hours

Woman was found dead in her Gastown home

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Most Read