FILE – THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Elderly pedestrian killed in Vancouver crash with Surrey delivery van

Elderly woman was in marked crosswalk with husband when she was hit

One person has died and another is in hospital after Vancouver police said a Surrey man collided with them in a marked crosswalk.

In a Wednesday press release, Vancouver police said the crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday when a Vancouver woman and her husband, both in their 70s, were in a marked crosswalk at Pacific Street and Richards Street.

Police said a delivery van hit them when it made a left turn onto Pacific Street, marking Vancouver’s first pedestrian fatality of 2020.

Police said the driver was a 37-year-old Surrey man who stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-3012.

ALSO READ: Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC had 32,412 Dial-a-Claim calls from Lower Mainland
Next story
B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights

Incident occurred on 24 Avenue near 188 Street

Elderly pedestrian killed in Vancouver crash with Surrey delivery van

Elderly woman was in marked crosswalk with husband when she was hit

VIDEO: Surrey Mounties arrest man trapped in cell phone repair shop

Man arrested as police respond to report of break-in in Guildford

Police watchdog investigates case of injured woman in Surrey arrest

The IIO did not disclose her injuries

Two rescued from distressed boat in Boundary Bay

Marine rescue crews and police tasked out Monday evening

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Heavy rain on the way for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound

Up to 80 millimetres of rain is expected

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Most Read