Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of driving without due care and attention when he hit a pedestrian in January 2018.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Const. Andrew Peters was found guilty on Tuesday.

Documents from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said the incident took place on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, when Peters was driving an unmarked police SUV near Knight street and 20 Avenue.

The SUV was headed south when it hit the pedestrian, who was sent to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Peters will have to pay a $1,500 fine, a $225 victim surcharge fee and is prohibited from driving for 12 months, according to the prosecution service.

ALSO READ: Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

ALSO READ: Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability
Next story
PHOTOS: House and access to hidden Abbotsford lake could be yours for $7.5 million

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Reporter’s top-five stories from November

A look back at some stories that were popular

Surrey Mayor and six councillors sit down for informal chat session in Cloverdale

McCallum and councillors visit Cloverdale Rec. Centre to chat with citizens about their concerns

PHOTOS: House and access to hidden Abbotsford lake could be yours for $7.5 million

Property includes shoreline around Laxton Lake, a small lake hidden from the public’s view

Vigil in Surrey for 14 women killed in ‘Montreal Massacre’ 30 years ago Friday

Holland Park site for event planned by local labour organizations

‘Best feeling in life’ for Surrey hockey player who scored on first shift in WHL

Carson Latimer drove hard to the net Tuesday to notch first goal for Edmonton Oil Kings

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Most Read