Vancouver police look for suspects in robbery, assault of senior

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store

Vancouver police are hoping a just-released video can help them find two men suspected of robbing a senior.

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store near three blocks north of the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station on April 28 around 4 p.m.

According to police, the two suspects watched the elderly man take out several hundred dollars.

The man was then knocked to the ground and robbed.

Police said the senior’s wallet, cash, and identification were all taken.

Anyone with information can call police at 604-717-2541. Anonymous reports can be made to 1-800-222-8477.

