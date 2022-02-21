FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Police lay hundreds of charges in Ottawa blockades as city begins clean-up process
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

The “3rd Lower Mainland Freedom Convoy” arrived in South Surrey Saturday (Feb. 12) after starting in Chilliwack earlier in the morning. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP investigating ‘aggressive protesters’ who swarmed media at Pacific Highway crossing

Canada, left, and France arrive at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brynn Anderson
White Rock man nets bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Winter Games

Participants in a pro-convoy drive from Langley on Saturday, Feb. 19 arrived to find it had been cancelled. Most said they would head to another protest at the border, instead. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Police close Lower Mainland border crossing due to pro-convoy protest

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus