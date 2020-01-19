(Black Press Media files)

Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Man has not been identified and no one has been arrested

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2020 after a man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday night.

Police said the man was found by a passerby in the parking lot of the Marine Gateway Cineplex near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street just before 8:30 p.m.

As of Sunday morning, the man has not been identified and no one has been arrested. Police do not think there is a risk to the public. This is Vancouver’s second reported homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500, of if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read