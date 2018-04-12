Su Yi Lang. (VPD handout)

Vancouver police execute warrant in search for suspected murder victim

Su Yi Liang was reported missing on Jan. 10 when she failed to pick up her children from school

Vancouver police have searched another home in the city as they investigate the disappearance and suspected death of a woman.

A Vancouver police news release says no arrests have been made, but officers continue to make progress in the case of Su Yi Liang.

She was reported missing on Jan. 10 when she failed to pick up her children from school, but police have said she disappeared before noon on Jan. 8.

Since then, officers have searched her east side home and a city park bordering Burrard Inlet on Vancouver’s northeast side after video showed her distinctive grey, electric BMW i3 in a parking lot at that location.

A dive team also searched the waters just off New Brighton Park.

Police said in January that they have evidence suggesting the 37-year-old mother will not be found alive, but they have not offered more information and continue to urge anyone with information about Liang to speak with detectives.

The Canadian Press

