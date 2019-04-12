(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Vancouver police catch thief in middle of break-and-enter

The incident happened early Friday morning near West 16th and Ontario Street

Vancouver police say a suspected thief has been charged after plainclothed officers caught him in the middle of a break-and-enter.

Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that officers spotted the man while out patrolling a neighbourhood near West 16th and Ontario Street around 2 a.m., after receiving a report of someone acting suspiciously.

The officers followed him to a home, where two people were sleeping inside. They then watched him break in through the front door and remove multiple items.

READ MORE: Police nab 14 alleged thieves with ‘bait electronics’

Police confronted the suspect when he exited the house. But he did not surrender willingly, police said, and the canine unit was deployed. Police dogs were able to catch him, and he was bitten. He was taken to hospital, and then jail.

Steven Henry Hall, 24, is facing multiple charges in connection to the break in.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy
Next story
Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Just Posted

Top-level Tweedsmuir football players sign with renowned universities

Kojo Odoom, Addison Sadler and Braeden Hutchinson commit to collegiate football programs

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market returns May 5

More space, more vendors, more markets for second season

Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with peacock problem

City estimates between 35 and 40 birds remaining; nine “successfully” captured and rehomed

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Surrey homicide victim described as a ‘great soul’

Amrendra Vijay Kumar, 30, was shot dead at the Newton Park One townhouse complex on April 9

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Most Read