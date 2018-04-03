(Vancouver Police)

Vancouver Police become second force in B.C. to issue electronic tickets

Pilot project expected to wrap up in mid-May

If you end up on the wrong side of traffic laws in Vancouver, you won’t be getting a piece of paper from a police officer anymore.

Instead, Vancouver Police are jumping on board the eTicking pilot project introduced by the province in March.

Vancouver Police Supt. Steve Eely said that the program will up the detachment’s efficiency.

“We have outfitted 20 VPD patrol cars and ten motorcycles with the eTicketing technology,” Eely said.

“The new streamlined system should speed up the ticketing process and decrease the number of cancelled tickets due to administrative errors.”

Delta Police were the first to join the program on March 5 and the Prince George police, North District RCMP and Capital Regional District Integrated Road Safety Unit are scheduled to join the project later this month.

The pilot is scheduled to wrap up mid-May and the province will evaluate it over the summer.

