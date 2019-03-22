Vancouver police ask public to help locate missing elderly man

Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment

Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment in Vancouver.

Vancouver police are asking the public to help find an elderly man that went missing Friday morning.

Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment near Burrard Street and Helmcken Street, police said in a release Friday afternoon.

Taulu has dementia and requires daily medication.

He is described as caucasian, 5’ 5” tall with a thin build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a checkered black long sleeve shirt, grey pants and uses a purple walking stick.

READ MORE: Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Anyone who sees Taulu is asked to call police and stay with him until they arrive.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter