York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of indecent acts near an all-girls private school.

Police said in an email to Black Press Media Thursday morning that the person was taken into custody early Tuesday. They have since been released with conditions.

Police announced they were investigating reports of indecent acts near York House in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood in January. Students who attend the private school range from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The person’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

BC RCMP are also investigating one of its officers in connection to a Vancouver incident, according to reports. Mounties have not confirmed this probe is related to the arrest.

The officer under an internal conduct investigation has been suspended without pay. Black Press Media has reached out to the police force for comment.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis
Next story
White Rock council approves downzoning, height limits

Just Posted

Cloverdale BIA to form ‘supportive housing task force’

Group of community stakeholders to weigh-in on future Cloverdale development

White Rock council approves downzoning, height limits

Six-storey cap placed on lower Johnston Road development

White Rock bylaw increasing dog patrols on promenade

Officers taking public awareness approach over writing violation tickets

Medicinal-cannabis talk informs, lifts fears: White Rock senior

‘I’m not afraid to talk about it anymore’

Memorial car show for murdered Surrey man moves to Aldergrove drive-in theatre lot

The annual Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine will be hosted at the Twilight Drive-In lot.

Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home

Atlas was returned home with the help of RCMP

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

5 to start your day

Chilliwack trustees debate school dress code, housing minister rejects Maple Ridge housing plan and more

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Most Read