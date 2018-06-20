Vancouver massage therapist charged with sex assault

Police say they believe more victims are out there

A Vancouver registered massage therapist has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police said Wednesday they began investigating Bodhi Jones in March 2017 after four woman alleged that they were assaulted during treatments at a clinic near West 7 Avenue and Burrard Street.

They claim the assaults took place between September 2017 and March 2017.

Jones “voluntarily resigned his registration” during an investigation arising from his conduct,” said the College of Massage Therapists of B.C., rendering him no longer authorized to practice as an RMT in Vancouver.

Police believe there could be other victims who have not come forward.

“Sex assaults are some of the most challenging investigations, and solving them is a priority for the VPD,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

“We are publicly releasing this information with the hope of providing those affected with a direct point of contact at the VPD. We want to hear from anyone who feels they may have been assaulted by Mr. Jones.”

Anyone who may have been a victim or has further information is asked to call police at 604-717-0603. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

