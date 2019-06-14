Vancouver man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home released on bail

The man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her East Vancouver home has been granted bail and released from custody on a number of conditions.

Choe Wing Ma, 59, is facing sexual assault and robbery charges. It’s alleged that on May 23, Ma struck up a conversation with a young woman at a bus stop on 41st Avenue and Earles Street. When she realized she forgot something at home, Ma walked her home and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

She was able to call 911 but the attacker fled the scene. Investigators arrested Ma one week later, after releasing images of the suspect.

On Friday, Ma was released on $100,000 bail on several conditions including that he remain under house arrest and only leave his home for legal or medical appointments while under the supervision of a family member. He is being electronically monitored.

May must also report to a psychiatric facility where he will be assessed and take mandatory medication.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.

