Christopher Lloyd Dixon was arrested by Vancouver Island RCMP after a tip from the public. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

  • Jul. 18, 2020 2:00 p.m.
  • News

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a man on warrants for alleged sexual offences that took place in Prince George.

Thanks to some public assistance, Campbell River RCMP were able to locate Christopher Lloyd Dixon on Friday, July 17. Dixon was charged with several sexual offences related to incidents which occurred in Prince George in 2017. He is currently in police custody in Campbell River.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered into a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18. The RCMP said in a press release that the investigation led to the BC Prosecution Service approving Criminal Code charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation against Dixon.

Police had asked for anyone with information on Dixon to contact the local detachments or Crime Stoppers.

“This is an excellent example of how the public, media and police can work together to help make their community safer. People were aware that Dixon may have been in the community thanks to media articles, somebody saw him and called police and that led to the police being able to zone in on his whereabouts and apprehend him,” said Const. Maury Tyre of Campbell River.

RELATED: RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NewsPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland
Next story
VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building

Residents fled flames just before 6 p.m.

‘You can’t just shoot a man and walk away,’ says mom of South Surrey man killed by police in 2015

Jennifer Brooks joins call for changes to Family Compensation Act

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 18: Baby in NICU tests positive; more cases linked to Kelowna

Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: Surrey RCMP

Police say Kashif Ramzan, 40, allegedly operated three agencies

Fire guts Surrey house

Blaze was at a house near 76th Avenue and 184th Street

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Mother of Prince George teen missing for two years thinks he might be in the Fraser Valley

Phyllis Fleury has heard tips her son Colten is in Chilliwack or Abbotsford

Outpouring of support for displaced Madison Place residents comes after Friday night fire

Top floors of apartment complex at 9700 block of 56th Avenue went up in flames at around 6 p.m.

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Mill Lake

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Most Read