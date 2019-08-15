Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Frankie the Burmese cat is recovering from having her leg amputated after she was shot by a .22 calibre firearm. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

A North Saanich Burmese cat named Frankie is recovering from leg amputation surgery after being shot by a .22 calibre firearm.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Karen Halkett let Frankie outside from her Baxendale Road home. When Frankie hadn’t returned four hours later, Halkett went looking for her. She found Frankie hiding inside her van.

It wasn’t until she took Frankie to the veterinarian that it was discovered the cat has been shot – likely by a .22 calibre firearm.

Based on the severity of the damage caused by the shot, it was determined that Frankie would have to have her leg amputated. Halkett informed Sidney North Saanich RCMP, hoping to spread awareness and protect other pets in the area.

“This is a concerning report and one that we take very seriously,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “Causing suffering to an animal and the careless use of a firearm are serious offences, both of which we are investigating fully.”

Anyone with information on Frankie’s shooting is asked to contact RCMP at 250-656-3931.

