Vancouver group warns against rise in dog thefts across Lower Mainland

Susan Patterson said dogs are being sold for cash or sent to other provinces

A Vancouver group is warning dog owners to be careful this summer after a spike in dogknapping cases.

Susan Patterson of Thanks Dog I Am Out Rescue Society said thefts have been on the rise in the Lower Mainland, and the issue is just getting worse.

“Please never leave your dog unattended,” Patterson said in a video posted to social media.

Patterson said that over the past year, the rescue society has had to search for dogs left unattended near coffee shops or in backyards.

“These dogs are either being sold for cash, kept for companionship or shipped out of province and sold as rescue dogs.”

