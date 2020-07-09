Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday

VPD and RCMP tracked dumped vehicle connected to killings to Chilliwack

A double homicide in East Vancouver Tuesday led police across the Lower Mainland to a dumped vehicle in Chilliwack Wednesday followed by an arrest in Harrison Hot Springs.

Joseph Holland, 43 of Vancouver was arrested on Wednesday (July 8) in Harrison Hot Springs by the RCMP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) with assistance from Chilliwack and Agassiz RCMP, and the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) ERT.

The two Vancouver homicide victims have been identified as 72-year-old Dennis Wragg and 68-year-old Paul Tonks, according to the VPD. The men were found dead inside a home near Commercial Drive and East 11th just after midnight.

After the Tuesday homicides, the VPD identified a light-coloured minivan connected to the killings. On Wednesday, Mounties descended on the Ryder Lake read of Chilliwack and identified three forestry roads in the Chilliwack River Valley to avoid.

Four hours after an initial Tweet was sent out by the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP for residents of Ryder Lake to avoid those roads, the detachment Tweeted the incident had “ended,” that at 7 p.m. on Wednesday report any unusual activity avoid confrontation with strangers.

• READ MORE: Ryder Lake residents asked to stay indoors and keep doors locked

Holland was arrested on Wednesday in a campground in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, and he remains in custody.

“We thank everyone in the communities of Ryder Lake and Village of Harrison [Hot Springs] for your patience and cooperation during the police operations,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

READ MORE: The murder mystery of Ryder Lake

– with files from Canadian Press

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of ChilliwackRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Gold gets a lift as hedge with Canada’s deficit to surpass $340 billion
Next story
Federal website advertising hundreds of non-existent student-volunteer positions

Just Posted

Rugby practices to return to Lower Mainland fields this fall

B.C. Rugby announced its return to play plan July 7

Surrey officer-impersonation scam continues ‘almost daily’

Police reiterate warning that demands for Bitcoin in exchange for waived charges are fraudulent

Proposed Marine Drive zone aims to make use of small lots ‘more efficient’

CR-3A zone discussed during White Rock’s first virtual public information meeting

Surrey-area associations gear up for hockey restart

But it’s not yet clear when city-operated rinks and rec centres will reopen

South Surrey bottle-depot owner calls for decorum among customers

Heimin Lee said his Semiahmoo recycling facility has been ‘like a war zone’ since Easter

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Vancouver double homicide leads to arrest in Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday

VPD and RCMP tracked dumped vehicle connected to killings to Chilliwack

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Thief steals bucket truck in Abbotsford while worker is 20 feet in air

Employee is able to jump to safety after suspect drives into pole

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Most Read