Vancouver Coastal Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposures at downtown bars

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning the public of several new potential exposures to COVID-19 at bars and nightclubs on Granville Street.

The health authority says the possible exposures are believed to be low-risk, but it’s asking anyone affected to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The potential exposures occurred at the Compound or the Heaven on Aug. 29 between 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m.; Studio Lounge and Nightclub on Aug. 28 during operating hours; and Cabana Lounge on Aug. 28 during operating hours.

The BC Centre for Disease Control has also updated its list of flights leaving or arriving in B.C. that had a passenger with COVID-19 on board.

The latest domestic flight is an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Vancouver on Aug. 31, while the international flights include a Sept. 1 United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Vancouver and an Aug. 31 Air Canada flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

Passengers coming from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

B.C. has reported 6,162 cases of COVID-19 so far, including more than 1,230 cases that were active as of the province’s last update on Friday.

