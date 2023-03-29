Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Discarded cups in a garbage container seen Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Vancouver city council votes to repeal 25-cent single-use cup fee, effective May 1

Businesses are still encouraged to accept customer’s reusable drinking cups

Businesses in Vancouver will no longer be required to charge a fee for single-use cups as of May 1, a move that reverses a decision by the previous city council.

A statement from the city Tuesday says the 25-cent fee will be repealed along with the requirement for businesses to accept customers’ clean reusable cups.

However, it says businesses are still encouraged to accept reusable drinking cups and offer discounts to customers who bring their own.

The fee took effect at the start of last year as part of a strategy to reduce waste from single-use items.

The city’s statement says staff are to report back to council by the end of the year with recommendations for alternative policies to help reduce single-use cups.

The motion to scrap the fee, put forward by Coun. Rebecca Bligh, says it did not result in a shift in consumer behaviour and came with negative consequences, including “equity impacts” on vulnerable people.

The city says staff will take steps in the coming weeks to inform businesses and other stakeholders of the changes coming May 1.

It says the changes do not affect existing bylaws for single-use shopping bags, straws, utensils and foam containers.

READ MORE: Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Plastic waste

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Big Timber is a family affair starring B.C. loggers
Next story
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Just Posted

Mounties are asking the public for help after two vehicles were involved in a serious collision at the intersection of 176th Street and 80th Avenue (pictured) on March 20 at about 3:30 p.m. (Image via Google Maps)
Serious Cloverdale crash sparks request for dashcam footage

Yvon Lehoux holds the hull for a model of the frigate Algonquin (DDG 283). Lehoux is building a detailed model of the ship, one on which he served, after getting blueprints from the Canadian Naval Museum. (Photo submitted: Yvon Lehoux)
Navy vet floats more ships

White Rock council is moving toward removing free parking on the waterfront during the winter months. File photo
White Rock moves to end free winter waterfront parking

pepper spray. (BPM file photo)
Surrey movie-goers pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in the theatre

Pop-up banner image