Vancouver art instructor charged with sex crimes against child, 9; police seek more victims

Police are asking students of Shao Zhai Chen, 50, to come forward

A child was sexually assaulted by an art instructor in Vancouver last month, police said in a Tuesday (April 27) news release.

Police alleged that Shao Zhai Chen, 50, sexually assaulted a nine-year-old student while teaching art classes out of his home near East 64th Avenue and Prince Edward Street on March 22.

Chen has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching. He is under conditions to not have any contact with a child under the age of 16 unless their parents or a bail supervisor approved adult is present.

“Investigators are concerned there may be other children that have attended Chen’s residence and could have more information or be of assistance to this investigation,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

Chen is described as a five-foot-eight Asian man with black and white hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

