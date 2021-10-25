FILE – A 787 Dreamliner is seen taking off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver airport warns travellers to plan for delays due to climate protest

Anyone headed to the airport is asked to leave early

A group of climate activists are planning to shut down the main road leading to the Vancouver International Airport on Monday (Oct. 25) afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion said they are planning to close down Grant McConachie Way starting at about 4:30 p.m. The group has gained public attention in the past for blocking roads and bridges in Vancouver, including Grandview Highway on Sunday.

The protests is part of 14 days of planned demonstrations against fossil fuel subsidies.

In a statement, the airport said that it was working to determine how its operations would be impacted by the planned protest. Anyone head to the airport is asked to allow extra time to get there and consider taking the Canada Line.

