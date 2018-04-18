Vancouver adopts bylaw to cut watering to 2 days during summer

City of Vancouver is looking ahead to warm days of summer, announcing new watering restrictions

Despite an unusually wet April, the City of Vancouver is looking ahead to the parched days of summer as it announces new watering restrictions, beginning May 1.

A news release from the city says councillors have approved a bylaw that aligns with the regional district of Metro Vancouver’s water conservation plan and cuts permitted lawn and garden watering to two days a week from three days.

Homes with even-numbered addresses will be allowed to water between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays while homes with odd-numbered addresses can water at those times on Thursdays and Sundays.

All non-residential properties will be permitted to water at those times on Friday, while businesses can water between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on either Monday or Tuesday depending on whether the address is even or odd.

Violators face fines of $250 to $1,000, and the regulations remain in effect until Oct. 15.

Daniel Roberge, director of Water, Sewer and Green Infrastructure, says climate change and Vancouver’s growing population are putting pressure on the regional water supply and the new rules ensure treated water is primarily used for drinking, cooking and cleaning.

“Fewer watering days still allow for healthy landscapes and will help us make sure we have enough water to last through the dry summer months,” Roberge says in the release.

He also says Vancouver can potentially defer the need for expensive expansion of its water system if it can reduce the per-person use of treated drinking water.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog clears Surrey RCMP after man’s knee fractured during 2017 arrest
Next story
Surrey trustee praises ‘promising’ portable meeting with B.C. education minister

Just Posted

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

Water polo 19U Western National Finals at Guildford pool this weekend

Teams of women and men play for trip to national championships in Montreal

New book about honey bees from Surrey poet laureate Saklikar and expert Winston

‘Listening to the Bees’ will be launched at Surrey library on May 11

Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Surrey

Lane Steven Peepchuk may be driving a white Honda Accord

Surrey trustee praises ‘promising’ portable meeting with B.C. education minister

April 17 meeting happened days after Surrey school district revealed it was facing an $8.5M portable bill this year

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Naloxone prevented 26% of possible overdose deaths in B.C.: study

Researchers say had naloxone kits been distributed faster, more people’s lives could have been saved

B.C. city one of two Canadian sites for National Lacrosse League combine

Langley Events Centre will host one of five North American combine sites

Dog reunited with B.C. man after being stolen from backyard

Pup was in a fenced-in backyard when he was taken and shoved into a truck by woman

Large boulder closes highway at Three Valley Gap for hours

The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring 30 NHL players, alumni

Juno Award winners Dallas Smith, Brett Kissel and Jess Moskaluke to perform at event

Trudeau government rejects Liberal MPs’ call for decriminalization of all drugs

Legal drug model in Portugal wouldn’t work in Canada, federal health minister says

B.C. consumers warned to watch out for counterfeit dresses, apparel online

Shoppers who get scammed encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

B.C. Lions urge high school students to make a difference

Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women

Most Read