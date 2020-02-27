Vancouver 4/20 event to protest ‘intolerance of cannabis’ at Sunset Beach in 2020

The 2020 event is billed as a ‘protest and farmers market’

A man protests at a pre-legalization 4/20 protest at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (Black Press Media files)

The Lower Mainland’s biggest pot festival will be back at Sunset Beach this year despite legalization.

Organizers said the 4/20 event, billed as a “protest and farmers’ market,” will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on April 20, 2020.

Dana Larsen, a longtime cannabis advocate, said on social media the event will attempt to get proper permits as it does each year.

A statement on the 4/20 website states that even though cannabis was legalized in October 2018, that move created 45 new criminal offences.

“People are still being arrested and sent to jail – ten months locked in a cell, for 86 grams of a flowers from a plant! – and losing their housing, children, job opportunities, travel rights, and more,” the statement reads.

Organizers said the “ongoing discrimination and intolerance of cannabis” is why events like 4/20 continue.

