Vancity staff walking back into a branch in Langley, B.C. on Sept. 25, 2019 after a safety concern caused about 30 various branches in the Lower Mainland to be evacuated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

A number of Vancity banks were evacuated due to some kind of safety concern on Wednesday morning.

A media relations staff member with the credit union told Black Press Media that branches in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, Delta and Langley were closed at about 10:30 a.m.

Details around exactly what kind of safety concern sparked the closures remains unknown, but the staff member confirmed it was not health related nor was linked to temporary issues with the Vancity website and mobile app seen on Tuesday.

Police in each city were contacted about the closures, and the various locations are expected to reopen at noon.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders
Next story
Surrey one of 13 B.C. communities adopting mass-timber technology

Just Posted

Surrey mom facing more charges in U.S. college bribery scandal

Two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud added to list of charges

Police search for woman after iPhone stolen from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

Transit Police say alleged theft happened on a B-Line bus on Sept. 12

Surrey RCMP looking for men accused of forcible confinement

Police say a man alleges he was held against his will inside of a vehicle and assaulted

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, pledges carbon-neutrality while in Delta, Surrey

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Vancity banks across Lower Mainland evacuated due to ‘safety concern’

About 30 locations were closed Wednesday morning, and police were contacted

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

Victoria to try again on banning single-use plastic bags

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

Local governments not sidelined in Indigenous talks, B.C. minister says

Doug Donaldson addresses fallout from caribou habitat plan

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

Vancouver Island’s only vaping manufacturer says industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson in the Cowichan Valley says he feels better enforcement of rules required

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Most Read