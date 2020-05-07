The Fraser Valley’s only ground-based critical-care ambulance is being moved May 11 from Abbotsford to Vancouver. (Submitted photo)

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

The union representing paramedics in B.C. is concerned that the region’s only ground-based critical-care ambulance is being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC (CUPE local 873), said the move will jeopardize the safety of patients.

But the employer, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), says the relocation is necessary because the ambulance wasn’t being as well-utilized in the Fraser Valley as it could be in Vancouver.

The specialized ambulance – which has served an area from Langley to Boston Bar and Manning Park for about the last five years – is scheduled to move to the south terminal of YVR on May 11.

Clifford said the ambulance is like an intensive-care unit on wheels. It is used for transporting acutely or critically ill and injured people to hospitals when an air ambulance cannot be used – for example, due to poor weather conditions or an inadequate place to land.

RELATED: BC paramedics stepping up in COVID-19 battle

The ambulance transports people both from the field – such as at a serious car crash – or from one hospital to another that is better equipped to treat them. This could include a trauma centre, such as Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

Clifford said many of these patients have included those with COVID-19.

The critical-care paramedics have the highest level of training available in the field, with approximately six years of education. There are four assigned to the Abbotsford crew, which covers a 12-hour day shift every day of the week.

Without them, a regular ambulance crew might have to be accompanied by a physician, a registered nurse and/or a respiratory therapist, which impacts hospital staffing that is critically needed, Clifford said.

He said Abbotsford was chosen as the base for the ground critical-care ambulance a few years ago because of its central location to hospitals in the Fraser Valley and its high population base.

But he fears that having the unit based in Vancouver could have serious consequences because it cannot respond in a timely manner to rural locations in the Fraser Valley.

RELATED: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

“Simply put, patient outcomes will be affected and patients may die,” Clifford wrote in a letter to BCEHS.

Shannon Miller, BCEHS communications officer, said the placement of the critical care unit in Abbotsford was never intended to be permanent, and it is now being returned to its “home station” at YVR.

She said the decision to move the unit was based on on-call demand.

“Careful monitoring of this unit indicated it had a significantly lower level of calls compared to similar units across the province. This included some days with no calls at all,” Miller stated in an email.

She said the unit will continue to provide acute-patient care across the Lower Mainland – in coordination with air ambulances – and will respond to calls across municipalities as they are needed.

“The is an operational decision by BCEHS that will provide better care and response to critically ill and injured patients across B.C.,” Miller said.

BC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up
Next story
Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

Just Posted

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Parole board bans convicted Surrey child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Delta police report spike in mail thefts

23 instances reported to DPD in March and April, four times as many as reported same time last year

Surrey see 32 overdose deaths in the first three months of 2020

15 of those were in March

Surrey’s first quarter financial report forecasts budget shortfall up to $42 million

This in on account of the pandemic, council was told

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

No overnight camping until June at the earliest

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Most Read