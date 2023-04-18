Vaisakhi parade organizers plan for 700,000 people Saturday in Surrey

Sikh ‘Nagar kirtan’ procession in Newton for the first time since 2019

On Saturday (April 22), Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade will fill streets of Newton for the first time in four years.

Event organizers with Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar predict “significant crowds” in and around the temple, at 12885 85 Ave. The parade will travel 124 Street to 75 Avenue, along 76 Avenue and then on 128 Street.

“In our minds we’re preparing for around 700,000 (people) to attend, and that’s mostly because the international student population here has skyrocketed since 2019,” parade planner Moninder Singh said Monday (April 17).

“And we’re thinking that a lot of people will show up this year after it not happening for four years,” he added. “And even the last time it was held (in 2019), there were 500 or 550 (thousand) who attended.”

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Sikh “nagar kirtan” procession in 2020 and again in 2021 and 2022.

The float-filled annual event, which will get going at around 8 a.m. Saturday, will involve more than 2,500 parade participants representing 20 community organizations. Tents and tables line the route as businesses and families hand out food and treats to parade-goers.

Gurdwara president Gurdeep Singh Samra says people travel to Surrey’s parade from across the U.S., and even Europe and Australia.

“We look forward to welcoming people of all ages and ethnicities to celebrate along with us at this free, family-friendly event,” Samra said in February, when the return of the parade was announced.

Organizers of the event, along with partner agencies including Fraser Health, Surrey RCMP and City of Surrey’s bylaw department, remind parade vendors and participants to observe safe practices. Those details are found on the event website (surreyvaisakhiparade.com), along with a map, road closures and more.

Vancouver’s Vaisakhi parade was held last Saturday (April 15).

Some people arrived there on a new Vaisakhi-themed bus operated by TransLink, and will again at Surrey’s parade. “For the first time, we’ve wrapped a bus in vibrant art to celebrate Vaisakhi,” says a post on the transit company’s Buzzer Blog.

TransLink’s new Vaisakhi-themed bus.

Parking is extremely limited near the Newton parade route, and attendees are encouraged to travel to the event via transit.

In Surrey, the 323 Surrey Central Station / Newton Exchange, 324 Surrey Central Station / Newton Exchange, and 329 Surrey Central Station / Scottsdale are rerouted on April 22 for the parade. For details, visit translink.ca/alerts.

Last week, local NDP MLAs trumpeted $1.5 million of provincial funding in Surrey “to help make sure local fairs, festivals and other events continue throughout 2023 and 2024,” including $115,000 for the Vaisakhi parade.

The harvest festival involves galas and other special events, including a “Vaisakhi History in Surrey” online session hosted by the Museum of Surrey on April 26, noon to 1 p.m.

“Join Dr. Sharanjit Kaur Sandhra as she celebrates and commemorates Sikh Heritage Month,” says an event post on surrey.ca. “We will be discussing the meaning, importance, and significance of the Nagar Kirtan (Sikh procession). Sharn will highlight how the City of Surrey has become the site of one of the largest (outside of India) nagar kirtan processions during Vaisakhi in April.” Registration is free but required. Call 604-592-6956 or email museum@surrey.ca.



