Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

All B.C. government employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

All staff with the B.C. government are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

In an email to Black Press, Fire Information Officer Briana Hill wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccination policy applies to all BC Public Service staff and the PHO will advise if there are any changes to be made to the policy. The BC Wildfire Service will continue business operations with the assumption that the policy will be in place for the entire season.”

The service does not expect the vaccination policy will impact its ability to respond to wildfires.

READ MORE: ‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCOVID-19firefightersvaccines

Comments are closed

Previous story
Surrey’s long-vacant 104 Avenue building is ‘fully leased,’ and a new owner has the keys
Next story
Tens of millions worth of art seized from Greater Victoria dealer in fraud investigation

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man sentenced to 3.5 years for sex assault, forcible confinement

Veteran politician Gordon Hogg said he is considering requests that he run for mayor in either Surrey or White Rockin October. (Black Press file photo).
Former White Rock mayor Gordon Hogg mulls a return to civic politics

A landmark mural in Newton, where Car Free Day Surrey is planned for Saturday, June 11. (File photo)
New ‘Car Free Day Surrey’ to bring music, food, beer to Newton street this spring

Kimberly Coates (centre) accepts a cheque for $20K from poppy fund committee co-chairs Earle Fraser (left) and Pat Keeping. Surrey Memorial Hospital will use the money—raised by the Cloverdale Legion in the 2021 poppy campaign—to buy medical equipment. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Legion donates more than $40K to two hospitals, care foundation