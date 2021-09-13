Vaccine-passport rule now in effect at White Rock, Surrey rec centres

Vaccine passports are now required to access some services, businesses and events, including rec centres in White Rock.

Proof of first dose required for entry to non-essential buildings

New rules around showing proof of vaccination take effect today (Sept. 13) and the cities of White Rock and Surrey are reminding visitors that they apply to its rec centres.

Effective Monday – in accordance with measures that were announced last month by Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry – such facilities are only open to visitors who provide proof of vaccination.

“Patrons must show their government-issued identification as well as proof of vaccination, either a paper copy or a screenshot of the QR code,” a City of White Rock news release states.

“Please allow additional time to confirm vaccine status,” a reminder on the City of Surrey website adds.

As of today, visitors must have had at least one dose. By Oct. 24, full vaccination will be required.

In White Rock, the rule applies to just a handful of city buildings, including the White Rock Community Centre.

In Surrey, there are many more such facilities, including the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre and the Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre

The passport rules do not apply to essential indoor public spaces, including both cities’ civic halls.

Mask requirements remain unchanged, meaning everyone aged 12 and older must continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

