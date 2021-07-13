First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are to be offered in an air-conditioned bus on White Rock’s Marine Drive on July 14. (Tracy Holmes photo)

‘Vaccine bus’ to roll into White Rock’s East Beach

First doses to be offered for eligible people aged 12 and older during July 14 visit

A ‘vaccine bus’ is to roll into White Rock Wednesday (July 14), as part of a joint effort by Fraser Health, TransLink and the City of White Rock to increase vaccine coverage.

According to a news release, a specially-equipped, air-conditioned transit bus will be stationed in an East Beach parking lot, in the 15400-block of Marine Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – or until supplies run out – to provide eligible people aged 12 and older with first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People without personal health numbers as well as non-B.C. residents are also welcome, the release notes.

As of Monday (July 12), 78.8 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older had received their first dose of the vaccine, according to information provided by the Ministry of Health.


