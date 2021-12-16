Vaccination rates for Surrey’s 5-to-11 age group increase by 10%

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by 10 per cent in the last week, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Dec. 13 are: North Surrey (11 per cent), Whalley (nine per cent), Guildford (13 per cent), West Newton (eight per cent), East Newton (nine per cent), Fleetwood (14 per cent), Cloverdale (18 per cent), Panorama (18 per cent) and South Surrey (20 per cent).

That’s about 13.3 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up 10 per cent (3.9 per cent) from Dec. 6. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Monday (Nov. 29). However, it’s significantly lower than the provincial average which is 21 per cent, as well as 18 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about 0.5 per cent, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Dec. 13 are: North Surrey (91 per cent), Whalley (94 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 92.2 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.1 (91.7 per cent) from 6. First doses are at 95.3 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (95.2 per cent) from Dec. 6.

Provincewide as of Dec. 13, it was slightly lower with 88.5 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 91.5 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Dec. 13, 85 per cent have received both doses (up from 84.4 per cent from Dec. 6) and 89.8 per cent have had a single dose (up from 89.4 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Dec. 13 are: North Surrey (92 per cent), Whalley (95 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (97 per cent), East Newton (96 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (95 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s 93 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.7 per cent (92.3 per cent) from Dec. 6. About 95.8 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (95.7) the same from Dec. 6.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 89 per cent by Dec. 6, and first doses are at 91.9 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.4 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.2 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 93.2 have received both doses (up from 92.7 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (88 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (95 percent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s about 92 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.1 per cent (91.9 per cent) from Dec. 6. First doses are at 94 per cent, which is up about 0.3 per cent (93.7 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

In the last few weeks, third doses for those 70-plus started rolling out.

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (44 per cent), Whalley (40 per cent), Guildford (51 per cent), West Newton (38 per cent), East Newton (44 per cent), Fleetwood (54 per cent), Cloverdale (62 per cent), Panorama (52 per cent) and South Surrey (67 per cent).

That’s about 50.2 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up about five per cent (45.1 per cent) from Dec. 6.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have increased from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Dec. 5 to 11, the BCCDC reported 222 cases. For Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, there were 147 cases. That’s about a 50-per-cent jump.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has increased for the first time in weeks. It’s now between five and 10 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported during that week, with 235 cases.

Surrey was followed by Richmond (83 cases), North Vancouver (72), Burnaby (69), Langly 65), Delta (57), Tri-Cities (54), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (46), New Westminster (45), Abbotsford (44), South Surrey/White Rock (33), Mission (28) and West Vancouver (nine).

