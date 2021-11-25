Vaccination rates in Surrey slow down

However, booster doses for 70-plus increase by more than 4% from previous week

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have slowed down from previous weeks, but the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard is over the course of four days instead of the usual week.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Nov. 22 are: North Surrey (89 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent), East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (93 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 90.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.2 per cent (90.6 per cent) from Nov. 18. First doses are at 94.8 per cent, which is 0.1 per cent (94.7 per cent) from Nov. 18.

In the last several weeks, vaccination rates had been increasing by more than one per cent each week.

Provincewide as of Nov. 22, it was slightly lower with 87.3 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 90.9 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent have received both doses (up from 82.5 per cent by Nov. 18) and 89 per cent have had a single dose (up from 88.9 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Nov. 22 are: North Surrey (90 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent), East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 91.6 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.4 per cent (91.2 per cent) from Nov. 18. About 95.3 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (95.2 per cent) from Nov. 18.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 87.9 per cent by Nov. 22, and first doses are at 91.3 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96 per cent have had one dose (up from 95.9 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 91.4 have received both doses (up from 90.9 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (87 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (94 percent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s about 91.4 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.3 per cent (91.1 per cent) from Nov. 18. First doses are at 93.6 per cent, which is the same from the previous reporting period.

New last week was the vaccination rates for third doses for those aged 70 and over.

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (25 per cent), Whalley (21 per cent), Guildford (28 per cent), West Newton (18 per cent), East Newton (23 per cent), Fleetwood (34 per cent), Cloverdale (36 per cent), Panorama (27 per cent) and South Surrey (39 per cent).

That’s about 27.9 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up more than four per cent (23.3 per cent) from Nov. 18.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have increased slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Nov. 14 to 20, the BCCDC reported 159 cases. For Nov. 7 to 13, there were 140 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has decreased last week after months, hitting between one and five cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

Surrey was also surpassed by both Vancouver and Abbotsford for the number of cases reported during that week, with 198 and 197 cases respectively.

Surrey was followed by Langley (119 cases), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (95), Tri-Cities (71), Burnaby (65), Mission (64), South Surrey/White Rock (62), North Vancouver (44), Richmond (27), New Westminster (23), Delta (23) and West Vancouver (20).



