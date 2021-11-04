Vaccination rates in Surrey hit 88.8% for those aged 12 and up

COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of Oct. 24 to 30, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by 1.2 per cent since Oct. 25, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

This is the second week in a row that vaccination rates have increased by more than one per cent, which comes as the province’s vaccine card entered its second stage, with second doses required as of Oct. 24. From Oct. 18 to 25, rates increased by 1.2 per cent, compared to 0.8 per cent Oct. 11 to 18.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Nov. 1 are: North Surrey (86 per cent), Whalley (90 per cent), Guildford (85 per cent), West Newton (91 per cent), East Newton (91 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (88 per cent), Panorama (91 per cent) and South Surrey (87 per cent).

That’s about 88.8 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (87.6 per cent) from Oct. 25. First doses are at 93.9 per cent, which is up 0.1 per cent from Oct. 25.

Provincewide as of Nov. 1, it was slightly lower with 85.3 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 90 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Nov. 1, 80.4 per cent have received both doses (up from 78.7 per cent by Oct. 25) and 87.9 have had a single dose (up from 87.1 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Nov. 1 are: North Surrey (87 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (85 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent), East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (88 per cent), Panorama (92 per cent) and South Surrey (87 per cent).

That’s about 89.4 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (88.3 per cent) from Oct. 25. About 94.4 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.2 per cent (94.2 per cent) from Oct. 25.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 99 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 97 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 85.9 per cent by Nov. 1, and first doses are at 90.4 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 95 per cent have had one dose (up from 94.7 per cent) – with West Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 88.6 have received both doses (up from 87.1 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (86 per cent), Whalley (90 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (93 per cent) East Newton (93 per cent), Fleetwood (91 per cent), Cloverdale (91 per cent), Panorama (93 percent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 90.4 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.5 per cent (89.9 per cent) from Oct. 25. First doses are at 93.4 per cent, which is up 0.4 per cent (93 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have decreased slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Oct. 24 to 30, the BCCDC is reporting 332 cases. For Oct. 17 to 23, there were 357 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

Abbotsford recorded more cases during the same period, with 385.

Surrey was followed by Vancouver (263 cases), Langley (173), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (165), Tri-Cities (98), Burnaby (82), South Surrey/White Rock (70), Mission (66), North Vancouver (38), Richmond (37), New Westminster (33), Delta (30), West Vancouver (12).



