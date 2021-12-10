Vaccination rates for Surrey’s 5-to-11 age group increase by 2% in four days

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have had a slower uptake than other age groups, but have increased by a little more than two per cent since Dec. 2

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of Dec. 6 are: North Surrey (four per cent), Whalley (three per cent), Guildford (five per cent), West Newton (two per cent), East Newton (two per cent), Fleetwood (five per cent), Cloverdale (five per cent), Panorama (five per cent) and South Surrey (four per cent).

That’s about 3.9 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up two per cent (1.7 per cent) from Dec. 2. Vaccine rollout for the five-to-11 age group started Monday (Nov. 29).

Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about 0.1 per cent, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard, but the data is only over the course of four days, compared to the usual week.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Dec. 6 are: North Surrey (90 per cent), Whalley (93 per cent), Guildford (87 per cent), West Newton (95 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (92 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 91.7 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.1 (91.6 per cent) from Nov. Dec. 2. First doses are at 95.2 per cent, which is 0.3 per cent (94.9 per cent) from Dec. 2.

Provincewide as of Dec. 6, it was slightly lower with 88.1 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 91.3 per cent have received one dose.

However, in the 12-17 age group by Dec. 6, 84.4 per cent have received both doses and 89.4 per cent have had a single dose (up from 89.2 per cent).

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Dec. 6 are: North Surrey (91 per cent), Whalley (94 per cent), Guildford (88 per cent), West Newton (96 per cent), East Newton (95 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (94 per cent) and South Surrey (90 per cent).

That’s about 92.3 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.1 per cent (92.2 per cent) from Dec. 2. About 95.7 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is the same from Dec. 2.

West and East Newton continue to lead in single doses in the age category with 100 per cent and 99 per cent, respectively, but Whalley isn’t far behind with 98 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 88.7 per cent by Dec. 6, and first doses are at 91.7 per cent.

For those aged 18-49, 96.2 per cent have had one dose (up from 96.1 per cent) – with Whalley and West and East Newton hitting 100 per cent – and 92.7 have received both doses (up from 92.3 per cent).

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (87 per cent), Whalley (92 per cent), Guildford (89 per cent), West Newton (94 per cent) East Newton (94 per cent), Fleetwood (93 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (95 percent) and South Surrey (91 per cent).

That’s about 91.9 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up about 0.3 per cent (91.6 per cent) from Dec. 2. First doses are at 93.7 per cent, which is has stayed the same from the previous reporting period.

In the last few weeks, third doses for those 70-plus started rolling out.

Broken down between the nine communities it is: North Surrey (40 per cent), Whalley (35 per cent), Guildford (46 per cent), West Newton (33 per cent), East Newton (38 per cent), Fleetwood (50 per cent), Cloverdale (56 per cent), Panorama (45 per cent) and South Surrey (63 per cent).

That’s about 45.1 per cent of Surrey’s over-70 population receiving a booster dose, which is up about four per cent (41.2 per cent) from Dec. 2.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have decreased slightly from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, the BCCDC reported 147 cases. For Nov. 21 to 27, there were 151 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains between one and five cases per 100,000 people, which decreased for the first time last week after months. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, parts of the eastern Fraser Valley are seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 10 per 100,000.

Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver for the number of cases reported during that week, with 170 cases.

Surrey was followed by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (81 cases), Abbotsford (80), Tri-Cities (66), Richmond (65), Langley (63), Mission (56), Burnaby (49), New Westminster (38), Delta (37), South Surrey/White Rock (31), North Vancouver 28) and West Vancouver (11).



