Vaccination rates for all of Surrey’s eligible residents nearing 90%

West Newton in the lead 92% for fully vaccinated people aged 5 and up

Vaccination rates for those aged five and up in Surrey, continue to stay slightly ahead of provincial numbers.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

For all eligible Surrey residents (aged five-plus), rates for second doses as of March 17 are: North Surrey (90 per cent), Whalley (91 per cent), Guildford (85 per cent), West Newton (92 per cent), East Newton (91 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (86 per cent), Panorama (91 per cent) and South Surrey (87 per cent).

That’s about 89.2 per cent that have gotten both doses (up from 88.2 per cent as of Feb. 24), while 93.4 per cent have received a single dose that’s up 0.4 per cent (93 per cent).

Provincewide, as of March 17, 86.9 per cent of people aged five and older have received both doses, while 90.8 have received a single dose.

Rates for first doses for the five-to-11 age group as of March 17 are: North Surrey (48 per cent), Whalley (49 per cent), Guildford (51 per cent), West Newton (45 per cent), East Newton (47 per cent), Fleetwood (55 per cent), Cloverdale (59 per cent), Panorama (57 per cent) and South Surrey (63 per cent).

That’s 52.7 per cent receiving their first dose, which is up 0.8 per cent (51.9 per cent) from Feb. 24. The BCCDC doesn’t break down second doses by community health area – only by local health services – and about 24 per cent in Surrey and 37 per cent in South Surrey/White Rock have had both doses as of March 15.

Meantime, in the 12-17 age group by March 17, 88.7 per cent have received both doses (up from 87.9 per cent Feb. 24) and 92.6 per cent have had a single dose (up from 92.1 per cent).

For second doses for adults (18-plus), there was a slight increase.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of March 17 are: North Surrey (96 per cent), Whalley (98 per cent), Guildford (90 per cent), West Newton (99 per cent), East Newton (98 per cent), Fleetwood (95 per cent), Cloverdale (92 per cent), Panorama (97 per cent) and South Surrey (92 per cent).

That’s 95.2 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up 0.3 per cent (94.9 per cent) from Feb. 24. Meantime, 97.2 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up about 0.1 per cent (97.1 per cent).

Whalley, West Newton and East Newton have all reached 100 per cent. North Surrey and Panorama aren’t far behind, with both at 99 per cent.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 91.3 per cent by Feb. 24, and first doses are at 93.7 per cent.

The BCCDC does not break down booster doses by age group (except for 70-plus and 50-plus) or by community health services area, but overall, booster doses have increased minimally in the last several weeks.

In Surrey, booster doses had hit 51 per cent by March 15 (up from 49 per cent on Feb. 25). In South Surrey/White Rock, booster doses are at 64 per cent (up from 63 per cent).

That’s compared to 58.6 per cent provincewide, aged 18 and older, as of March 15.



