Reported COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of Aug. 22 to 28, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Vaccination rates creep up slowly for eligible Surrey residents

78.7% fully vaccinated, up a little more than 1% from the previous reporting period

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by about one per cent from the previous week, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control’s regional surveillance dashboard.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Aug. 30 are: North Surrey (74 per cent), Whalley (78 per cent), Guildford (76 per cent), West Newton (79 per cent), East Newton (80 per cent), Fleetwood (81 per cent), Cloverdale (79 per cent), Panorama (82 per cent) and South Surrey (80 per cent).

That’s about 78.7 per cent of those who are 12-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up a little more than one per cent (77 per cent) from Aug. 23. First doses are 88.4 per cent, which is up nearly one per cent (87.6 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Aug. 30 are: North Surrey (75 per cent), Whalley (79 per cent), Guildford (78 per cent), West Newton (80 per cent), East Newton (82 per cent), Fleetwood (82 per cent), Cloverdale (80 per cent), Panorama (83 per cent) and South Surrey (81 per cent).

That’s about 80 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly two per cent (78.2 per cent) from Aug. 23. About 89.1 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is up nearly one per cent (88.3) per cent) from the previous reporting period.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (80 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (83 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent) East Newton (88 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (87 per cent), Panorama (89 percent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 86.1 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (85.3 per cent) from Aug. 23. First doses are at 91.1 per cent, which which is up half a per cent (90.6 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have hit 300 for the week of Aug. 22 to 28.

Cases in Surrey have been on the rise for the past five reporting periods (36 cases for July 18 to 24 and 53 cases for July 25 to 31, 107 cases Aug. 1 to 7, 155 cases Aug. 8 to 14, 252 cases for Aug. 15 to 21). Prior to that, cases were fluctuating week-to-week.

However, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has remained the same from the previous week at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people.

In the BCCDC’s COVID-19 regional surveillance dashboard, Surrey’s rate of cases per 100,000 went up for the week of Aug. 24 to 30 for an average of eight cases (six for Aug. 17 to 23). Broken down into nine communities, it was: North Surrey (13), Whalley (nine), Guildford (eight), West Newton (four), East Newton (seven), Fleetwood (eight), Cloverdale (10), Panorama (eight) and South Surrey (six).

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was surpassed only by Vancouver, which reported 558 cases in the same reporting period.

For the week Aug. 22 to 28, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (187 cases), Langley (126), Burnaby (115), North Vancouver (107), Richmond (91), Abbotsford (84), Delta (81), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (78), Mission (76), South Surrey/White Rock (51), New Westminster (51) and West Vancouver (27)..

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Aug. 24 to 30 stayed the same throughout most of the city, for an average of four per cent: North Surrey (six per cent), Whalley (four per cent), Guildford (five per cent), West Newton (four per cent), East Newton (four per cent), Fleetwood (five per cent), Cloverdale (five per cent), Panorama (three per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).

