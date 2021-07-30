Vaccination clinics in North Delta, Surrey to stay open under new hub model

Over two dozen immunization clinics to close in Fraser Health as vaccine uptake tops 80 per cent

The North Delta Recreation Centre (pictured), Guilford Recreation Centre, Poirier Forum in Coquitlam and Abbotsford AgRec Centre will serve as mass vaccination clinics as Fraser Health transitions to a “vaccine hub model.” (Mayor George V. Harvie/Twitter photo)

With more than 80 per cent of the region now vaccinated against COVID-19, Fraser Health is closing numerous immunization centres in the region as it transitions to a “vaccine hub model.”

Starting July 29, four vaccination facilities in the region began functioning as mass immunization clinics to serve the whole of Fraser Health. Those clinics are located at the North Delta Recreation Centre, Guilford Recreation Centre in Surrey, Poirier Forum in Coquitlam and Abbotsford AgRec Centre (the latter is offering both testing and immunizations).

Vaccinations will also continue to be available at nine COVID-19 testing and immunization centres in the region: South Delta, South Surrey, Surrey 66, Langley, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

As Fraser Health transitions to the hub model, the health authority will be closing more than two dozen other vaccination sites, starting on July 28 with the South Surrey Recreation Centre and Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Surrey.

Other centers to close, by date, are:

• Aug. 1: Abbotsford test collection centre at the University of the Fraser Valley (relocating to Abbotsford AgRec Centre)

• Aug. 7: Langley Events Centre, Anvil Centre (New Westminster), Christine Sinclair Community Centre (Burnaby) and Agassiz Agricultural Hall

• Aug. 14: Cloverdale Rec Centre, Surrey North, Chilliwack Mall, Hope Legion and Haney Place Mall

• Aug. 30: Mamele’awt Community Indigenous Centre, Stó:lō Service Agency, Fraser River Indigenous Society, Mission Friendship Centre and Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre

Meanwhile, Fraser Health is ramping up its pop-up clinics, mobile clinics, outreach clinics and community initiatives to meet people where they are congregating so as to provide easy access for those looking for their first or second dose of vaccine. A full list of clinic locations can be found here.

To date, more than two million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Fraser Health region, with over 80 per cent of all eligible people having received at least one dose and over 60 per cent having received their second.

