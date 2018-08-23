V2V ferry service to add daily trips from Vancouver to Victoria for fall

New routes will move home base to the mainland, allow guests more time in Victoria

V2V Vacations announced it will add day trips to its ferry schedule this fall with service from Vancouver to Victoria.

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 15, the V2V Empress – a wheelchair accessible vessel – will depart from Vancouver at 8 a.m. and arrive in Victoria at 11:30 a.m. The vessel will then depart Victoria at 4 p.m. and arrive in Vancouver at 7:30 p.m.

During the 2019 high season between April and September, the vessel will depart Vancouver at 8 a.m. and leave Victoria at 4:30 p.m.

The high-speed luxury passenger ferry service is equipped to carry 254 passengers from harbour to harbour.

In a statement, Julian Wright, general manger of V2V Vacations, said the company is always looking for ways to improve its service.

The decision to extend the schedule was based on feedback the company received from guests and partners it works with in the tourist industry.

“Victoria is a destination with a unique blend of old world charm and new world experiences,” Wright said. “With this improved schedule, our guests can enjoy the convenience of downtown to downtown same-day service as well as take full advantage of all the attractions and activities the city offers.”

From Oct. 16 onward, V2V’s daily cruise service will cease and resume with regular service starting March 15, 2019.

