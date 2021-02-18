Uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delta

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

Delta is seeing an uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community, according to the latest weekly figures released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Every Wednesday, the BC CDC releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 73 active cases for week of Feb. 7-13, an increase over the previous three weeks (65 for the week ending Feb. 6, 59 for the week ending Jan. 30, and 69 for week of Jan. 23).

The overall number of cases in the Fraser Health region increased as well, to 1,600 from 1,373 for the week ending Feb. 6. Seven of the other 12 local health areas in the region also saw increases, with the biggest in the Tri-Cities and Burnaby — 269 up from 109, and 197 up from 121, respectively.

RELATED: B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday (Feb. 18, 2021)

Meanwhile, Fraser Health on Wednesday (Feb. 17) declared the outbreak over at Mountain View Manor, a long-term care facility attached to Delta Hospital. The outbreak was declared on Feb. 6 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was contained to just those two cases.

There are currently no other outbreaks at Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

As of Thursday afternoon, Fraser Health had seven school exposures listed on its site, all in North Delta: Cougar Canyon Elementary (Feb. 9, 10, 11 and 12), Delview Secondary (Feb. 10, 11 and 12), Hellings Elementary (Feb. 4), McCloskey Elementary (Feb. 10 and 11), North Delta Secondary (Feb. 5 and 8), Seaquam Secondary (Feb. 4 and 5) and Sunshine Hills Elementary (Feb. 8).

From the start of the pandemic through the end of January 2021, there were a total of 2,406 COVID-19 cases in Delta.

SEE ALSO: Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2 (FEB. 18, 2021)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta