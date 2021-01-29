TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

A taxpayers federation director of B.C., Kris Sims, is questioning why funds meant to “support struggling Canadians” were funnelled into restoring the “gold-plated” salaries of TransLink’s high-level executives.

Last year, its CEO and executives received their full salaries despite announcing in the early days of the pandemic that they’d all be taking a 10 per cent pay cut.

In April, TransLink laid off nearly 1,500 workers and cut service as ridership dipped by 83 per cent. As a result, TransLink executives announced they would have to take pay cuts.

RELATED: TransLink to lay off nearly 1,500 workers, cut service as ridership down 83% during pandemic

The Metro Vancouver transportation authority received provincial funding as part of a Provincial Safe Restart agreement in September – $1 billion was shared between TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries.

“This package will help cover the substantial net revenue losses we are currently incurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow us to keep fares affordable for our customers during this time,” Desmond said at the time.

The immediate announcement did not include any indication that executives would be recouping their pay cuts. The funding allowed TransLink to rescind all cuts to service, layoff notices and cuts to non-union pay, according to the documents the federation obtained.

READ MORE: TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

Black Press Media reached out to TransLink who confirmed that in May it sent subscribed media a news release that indicated the company used a portion of Provincial Safe Restart funds to reinstate executives’ full salaries.

According to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation through the Freedom of Information Act, TransLink’s outgoing figurehead, CEO Kevin Desmond, received a $448,000 salary in 2020.

“Why is the head of a regional bus board for Metro Vancouver paid more than the prime minister of Canada?” Sims questioned.

Desmond was first hired in 2016. He plans to leave his role as CEO in February and move to the United States.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirusTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock is the only city in the Lower Mainland with vacancy rate below 1%
Next story
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Just Posted

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
City of Surrey receives inclusive workplace award

Surrey receives Untapped 2020 BC Workplace Inclusion Award for hiring people with disabilities

With hockey season over and school online, South Surrey resident Mason Smith used his free time to start an online business, Dane Cutlery. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey hockey player cuts through boredom by starting online business

Stuck at home due to COVID-19 lockdown, Mason Smith creates Dane Cutlery

An aerial view of White Rock’s town centre. (Tracy Holmes file photo)
White Rock is the only city in the Lower Mainland with vacancy rate below 1%

Surrey’s vacancy rate increases to 1.4% notes CMHC report

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
’Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

The CBC TV show Dragons’ Den is now accepting applications for virtual auditions. (CBC TV photo)
Applications open for Dragons’ Den virtual auditions

Hit CBC TV show has held in-person auditions in Lower Mainland for many years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

A Dodge Caravan zooms into an intersection against a red light in Burnaby on Jan. 16. Authorities are trying to identify the witnesses who were in the crosswalk at the time. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Van speeds through red light while allegedly fleeing Burnaby police

Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses of the Jan. 16 incident to come forward

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, right, speaks at the inauguration of a memorial to the 2017 mosque shooting, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Quebec City. From the left, Luce Pelletier, artist who designed the memorial, MP Joel Lightbound, Boufeldja Benabdallah, and MNA Joelle Boutin.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Online events begin today marking fourth anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

Boufeldja Benabdallah says a national day of remembrance will help people heal

Most Read