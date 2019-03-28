Upgrades coming to Highway 17 and Highway 91 in Delta

The improvements are part of a broader $245-million package to upgrade roadways in and through Delta

The Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project is a combination of improvements to existing Highway 91, Highway 17, Highway 91 Connector and Deltaport Way to improve travel safety and efficiency. (B.C. government photo)

Over the next four years, several sections of Highways 91 and 17 will be upgraded as part of the provincial government’s $245-million plan to update infrastructure throughout Delta.

In a press release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the bidding process for the project has started and the ministry has shortlisted three teams of contractors and subcontractors for proposal requests. The ministry expects to award the contract in fall 2019 and for construction to start shortly thereafter, lasting until 2023.

“The project is a combination of improvements to the existing Highway 91, Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector corridors to improve travel safety and efficiency south of the Fraser River,” the ministry’s release reads. “These upgrades will improve commercial and local travel in the area and reduce conflicts between commercial vehicles and other traffic.”

The ministry said upgrades are planned for Highway 91 at the Nordel interchange, which will include direct ramps to and from Delta, improved acceleration and deceleration lanes, additional through-lanes for the Nordel Way traffic crossing over Highway 91 and relocating a portion of the Delta Nature Reserve boardwalk.

For the Highway 91 Connector at the Nordel Way intersection, there will be a combination of direct access roads and additional turning lanes in order to get rid of traffic lights at the intersection and improve all movements, according to the ministry. By doing so, the aim is to improve access to and from the Nordel Way commercial vehicle inspection station and truck parking area.

Finally, there will be a new interchange at the Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector and improvements to the River Road connection, as well as the replacement of the existing signalized intersection and elimination of the need for an at-grade rail crossing to access the highway.

The three shortlisted teams are Kiewit Construction Services, ULC; Pacific Gateway Constructors; and Gateway Legacy Partners.

In a press release, North Delta MLA Ravi Kahon welcomed the upgrades and said it will benefit commuters and the community at large.

“Many drivers use Highway 91 and Highway 17 on a daily basis. Whether they are local commuters or commercial drivers, their safety is of the utmost importance,” Kahlon said. “I am so happy that our government is investing in the Highway 91/17 upgrade project because it will mean that drivers will not only be safer, but they will have to spend less time in traffic. Our government is all about delivering results that make people’s lives better.”