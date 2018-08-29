UPDATED: Surrey motorcyclist in serious condition after crash in Abbotsford

A 51-year-old woman, also from Surrey, investigated for impaired driving following the crash

Abbotsford police anticipate recommending impaired driving charges in a crash that has a motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital.

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Const. Ian MacDonald said a 51-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested at the scene of the crash on Fraser Highway, after she reportedly attempted a U-turn in front of a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man also from Surrey, was transported to hospital Tuesday evening, where he is in improved, but still serious condition, MacDonald said.

The female driver had also been transported to hospital to be checked out.

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries after a crash with a blue car Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Fraser Highway between Pullman Lane and Station Road, where the vehicles crashed just before 9 p.m.

Police advised the public in a tweet that the road was closed in that section at 8:50 p.m., and the road did not open again until nearly 3 a.m.

The News has reached out to police for comment.

Please be advised that Fraser Hwy between Pullman Rd and Station Rd is currently closed. Please use alternative routes. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 29, 2018

