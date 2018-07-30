A woman was swept away at Rubble Creek near Squamish on Sunday. (Squamish RCMP photo)

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in Squamish-area river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

Police have identified the woman who died in Garibaldi Lake Provincial Park as a 23-year-old from Burnaby.

Squamish RCMP on Monday said the woman and a 27-year-old man from Surrey were swept away in the fast moving water of Rubble Creek just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The man was able to get to shore with only minor injuries, but the woman was pulled away by the current.

Rescue crews found her body 800 metres downstream of where she fell in at about 7:30 p.m.

“Squamish RCMP as well as the search and rescue teams from the Squamish area have seen far too many tragic incidents over the past few months,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

“We want people to come and see our beautiful area and explore but you need to be aware, to be prepared, to be educated, to be safe, and to understand the fast moving waters in this region. Be knowledgeable about undercurrents, rocks, snow and glacier fed waters, and if you don’t know, ask those who do.”

Earlier this month, three people died after they were swept away at Shannon Falls near Squamish.

The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate. Her name is not being released.

