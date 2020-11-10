Updated photo of missing man shared by Surrey Mounties

Surrey RCMP have shared an updated photo of a man reported missing last Friday, Nov. 6.

Ioan Mihai was last seen that afternoon, at around 1 p.m., near the 6500-block of King George Boulevard. It is believed he was travelling on foot, possibly transit.

Mihai, 68, is described as a Caucasian male, with slim build, 142 pounds, short grey/brown hair, wearing a black baseball hat, beige shirt, dark brown jacket, beige khakis and white sneakers.

“Surrey RCMP and his family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said a website post on Saturday (Nov. 7).

An updated photo of Mihai was released by the RCMP on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mihai is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-173021.