UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Police evacuated the courthouse is downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon for a bomb threat. (Keri Coles/News staff)

The courthouse in Victoria was evacuated for a bomb threat shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The BC Sheriffs Service called the Victoria Police Department after they received a call at 3:45 p.m. saying a bomb would explode in the courthouse in 20 minutes.

The sheriffs promptly evacuated and locked down the courthouse. Eight prisoners that were in custody at the courthouse had to be evacuated and transported to Victoria police cells.

VicPD closed the surrounding streets and brought in two K9 units to sweep the building.

Lawyers, judges and jury members, wrapped in blankets to keep warm, were congregated on the lawn of neighbouring Christ Church Cathedral.

After a thorough sweep of the courthouse, nothing suspicious was found.

“It was a male voice on the call but I don’t have any further details at this point, that part is still under investigation. We have a few leads,” said Acting Sgt. Mike Darling.

Police said members cleared the building at approximately 5:30 p.m.