UPDATE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

Body of Jordan Christopher Smyth found in rural area on Soowahlie reserve near Chilliwack on Nov. 1

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the name of the victim in the overnight Halloween incident near Chilliwack.

The body of Jordan Christopher Smyth, 26, was found on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve near Cultus Lake at approximately 7 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said Smyth was known to police and they believe his killing was targeted.

Smyth’s body was found in an open area off a remote section of Sleepy Hollow Road on the reserve about one kilometre from Cultus Lake.

IHIT is working with the Chilliwack RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) to gather evidence. The examination at the crime scene continues Nov. 2 as the Lower Mainland District’s Tactical Troop will be deployed to conduct a thorough search of the surrounding areas for physical evidence.

Drivers with dash-cam video who were travelling on the roadways in the Cultus Lake area on Halloween night are urged to contact IHIT immediately.

“Mr. Jordan Smyth was known to police and we believe he was targeted for murder,” Jang said. “He was found wearing a black zippered hoodie, grey sweat pants, and light-coloured running shoes. There are many aspects of this investigation that still remain a mystery including the motive behind the homicide.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

