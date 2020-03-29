UPDATE: Two injured in serious crash on 56th Avenue in Langley

A crash in the 21200-block of 56th Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29 sent two people to hospital. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

A head-on two-vehicle crash in the 21200-block of 56 Avenue, near the Langley Regional Airport sent two people to hospital on Sunday afternoon (March 29th).

A 2015 Honda Pilot and a 1969 Pontiac GTO collided on 56th Avenue, between the Langley Bypass and 216th, around 4 p.m.

The Honda was driven by a 59-year-old woman from Surrey.

Police believe the GTO, driven by a 33-year-old Langley man, was traveling westbound in the oncoming lane.

“Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Police, fire, and ambulance were called.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to extricate the drivers from the Pontiac and Honda.

Injuries were said to be serious.

One person was airlifted to hospital by helicopter, while the other was taken from the scene by ground ambulance.

Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) has take over the investigation.

56 Avenue was closed for several hours into the evening while ICARS (Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service) examined the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Police are also asking motorists to review their saved dash camera footage if they happened to be driving in the area around the time of the collision.

“If you find any footage of the collision or the driving behaviours of either vehicle prior to the collision, police would be interested to view this video,” Cpl. Largy said.



