A crash in the 21200-block of 56th Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29 sent two people to hospital. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Two injured in serious crash on 56th Avenue in Langley

Langley man and Surrey woman injured in collision

A head-on two-vehicle crash in the 21200-block of 56 Avenue, near the Langley Regional Airport sent two people to hospital on Sunday afternoon (March 29th).

A 2015 Honda Pilot and a 1969 Pontiac GTO collided on 56th Avenue, between the Langley Bypass and 216th, around 4 p.m.

The Honda was driven by a 59-year-old woman from Surrey.

Police believe the GTO, driven by a 33-year-old Langley man, was traveling westbound in the oncoming lane.

“Speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

Police, fire, and ambulance were called.

Fire crews used the jaws of life to extricate the drivers from the Pontiac and Honda.

Injuries were said to be serious.

One person was airlifted to hospital by helicopter, while the other was taken from the scene by ground ambulance.

READ ALSO: Scheduled lane closure to section of 200th Street in Langley

Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team (CCIT) has take over the investigation.

56 Avenue was closed for several hours into the evening while ICARS (Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service) examined the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Police are also asking motorists to review their saved dash camera footage if they happened to be driving in the area around the time of the collision.

“If you find any footage of the collision or the driving behaviours of either vehicle prior to the collision, police would be interested to view this video,” Cpl. Largy said.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a crash in the 21200-block of 56th Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a crash in the 21200-block of 56th Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

Police, fire, and ambulance were called to the scene of a crash in the 21200-block of 56th Avenue near Langley airport late Sunday afternoon, March 29. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19
Next story
Evening world update: U.S. restrictions extended 30 days; NY deaths near 1,000

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two injured in serious crash on 56th Avenue in Langley

Langley man and Surrey woman injured in collision

The new Run Surrey Run cancelled for 2020, pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

‘The postponement was a very difficult one,’ says organizer of the inaugural walk/run event

Surrey Board of Trade helping businesses access COVID-19 programs

‘So many businesses have either phoned or emailed not only myself but my staff in tears,’ CEO Anita Huberman says

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Weekend crowds at South Surrey parks, waterfront cause concern

RCMP and bylaw officials attended Crescent Beach Sunday, police confirm

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Fraser Valley sex offender charged again less than two months after prison release

Taylor Dueck, who was living in Mission, has history of sex assaults in Abbotsford

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

Metro Vancouver firm gears up to make vital ventilator parts in COVID-19 fight

Langley’s Simalex Manufacturing is handling big orders as demand surges

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

Most Read