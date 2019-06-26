UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing three-year-old boy likely with his mother

Police appeal once again for information that will help them find Brycein Toane

Surrey RCMP say they now believe three-year-old Brycein Toane, right, is with his mother Melissa-Sue Seale. Note the photo of Brycein provided by police shows him when he was about one year old. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey are again asking the public to help find a three-year-old boy, whom they now believe is with his mother.

Surrey RCMP say Brycein Toane was last seen on June 18 in the 11200 block of 126A Street in Surrey.

In a release, they say given the length of time since Brycein was last seen, police and the Ministry of Children and Family Development are “concerned for Brycein’s well-being.”

Last week, police said they believed the boy was with his mother, Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane, who police said at the time “had both since disappeared.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP believe missing three-year-old boy now with parents

However, in a release sent late Wednesday afternoon, police said they now believe Brycein is with Seale, who was last seen at around 5 p.m. on June 20. She is described as a 34-year-old Indigenous female, 5’2” tall, 110 lbs, with long brown hair, and brown eyes.

Brycein is described as Metis, about three feet tall, weighing about 35 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Police provided a photo of Brycein but note he is about one year old in the photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-91279.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter