UPDATE: Police seek 2 men in search for missing high-risk Vancouver Island teen

Vancouver Island police are looking to identify and speak to two men they feel may have information to help them find a missing Saanich teen.

Investigators believe the men can help locate high-risk missing teen Zenaeh Edwards-Helgason, Saanich police said in a Jan. 5 release.

Edwards-Helgason, 17, was last seen Dec. 19 in Metro Vancouver wearing a white jacket, white pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Saanich police believe Edwards-Helgasson is high-risk, meaning her health or well-being may be in danger “due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.”

The men were seen at a hotel in Burnaby on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police agency, Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

