Zygmunt Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

Full-scale searcher underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

RCMP spent several hours late Friday looking for a missing kayaker who failed to return back from a day out on Okanagan Lake.

Police have confirmed that 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz, a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre, had left for his “daily kayak” around the lake in a surfski model.

But come afternoon, Janiewicz was nowhere to be found. Police have also found his kayak.

“We’re just trying to piece this together and hopefully we can find him safe and sound,” Cpl. Amadeo Becc told Kelowna Cap News Friday.

RCMP have launched a “full-scale” search of the waters and shoreline of Okanagan Lake in search of Janiewicz.

He was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, yellow jacket and a white hat.

“Searchers have been scouring the shoreline, as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department’s rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information please come forward and call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

West Kelowna RCMP have also launched their vessel to aid in the search.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP
Next story
‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

Just Posted

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Surrey to begin ‘public engagement process’ on policing transition next week

First in a series of public events set for May 23 at Cloverdale rec centre

North Delta med student helps plant the seed of hope

​Jas Hans shared his mother’s story with a patient at to help the new mom cope with her fears

Construction launched for South Surrey high school

Education minister announces $6M for completion of land for new school in Sunnyside neighbourhood

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

Most Read